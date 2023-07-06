Andy Gregory NARM tornado

Andrew “Andy” Gregory gets checked out by medical personnel at Memorial Hospital of Converse County in Douglas following the tornado which touched down on the North Antelope Rochelle Mine June 23 just after 6 p.m. Andy is a fueler at NARM and was just coming off of a day shift when the tornado hit the miners. Fortunately, everyone survived the devastation.

 Courtesy Photo

A fundraiser has been set up to help Andrew Gregory, a Keeline man who came away from the tornado at North Antelope Rochelle Mine with a broken leg.

