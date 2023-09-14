A man suspected of running a DMT lab in his Gillette apartment was caught last weekend after spending about a month on the run.
Gillette police arrested Jody Earl, 59, after spotting his Dodge Avenger parked near a storage unit in the 1300 block of West Warlow Drive the night of Sept. 9.
Earl had a warrant for his arrest related to a DMT lab police found in early August. Officers found him on top of the storage units with a haircut he appeared to have cut himself with a pocket knife in order to disguise his appearance, said Police Sgt. Dan Stroup.
He was talked down off of the roof and arrested.
He made his initial appearance Monday on charges of conspiring to manufacture a controlled substance, manufacturing a controlled substance and unlawful lab operations, according to a Circuit Court log.
Mark Thompson, 59, was arrested Aug. 10 after police and Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation agents searched Thompson and Earl’s apartment on suspicion that they had been making DMT, a psychedelic drug made from a root and consumed as a yellow powder.
Thompson was bound over to District Court for conspiracy to manufacture a controlled substance. His arraignment is scheduled for Monday.
There was a significant law enforcement presence in and around the 1000 block of Elon Avenue the night of Aug. 10 from about 5:30 p.m. until just after 7 p.m., when the operation was completed, according to a city of Gillette news release.
Water service to several addresses was temporarily shut off to assist the operation.
Thompson was the listed utility holder and through police contacts, detectives learned Earl also lived at the apartment.
While a search warrant was executed at the apartment, Thompson was contacted at his place of employment, which is unnamed in court documents. Officers brought him to the police department where he was interviewed by police and DCI agent Ed Rosier.
Thompson told them he lived at the apartment in question, that Earl was his roommate and that he was aware of Earl “cooking” DMT, according to court documents. Thompson admitted to using DMT four times in the time since Earl began cooking it and said he had been asked by Earl to assist by holding various jars of black liquid while Earl cooked, according to court documents.
Making DMT can involve soaking raw root bark from mimosa hostilis tree in acid then neutralizing that acid with a base, such as lye. After several steps of the process a black tar-like substance is created and then later made into a yellow powder containing DMT, according to the police affidavit of probable cause.
During the search, bark, full bottles of lye, vinegar and at least two active chemical processes consistent with DMT production were found. Mustard yellow DMT powder was found too. The police affidavit does not mention how much DMT was found during the search.
Multiple neighbors were contacted inside the building and one said Earl had offered to sell them DMT, according to court documents.
