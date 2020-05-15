A former Campbell County Commissioner has said he will run for the state House of Representatives in District 31.
Micky Shober, who served two terms as a commissioner, said he believes he’s well qualified to represent Campbell County at the state level.
Shober has a background in ranching and also has worked as a contractor. He is now a project superintendent for Powder River Construction.
In addition to his eight years on the commission from 2010 to 2018, he also served on the Campbell County School District board of trustees for 10 years.
Shober said he understands how the budgeting process works and has worked with legislators during his time as a commissioner.
“I’m willing to listen to the people of Campbell County,” Shober said. “I’d have their best interests in mind.”
House District 31 is currently served by Rep. Scott Clem, R-Gillette, who has said he won’t seek re-election to focus more on his church and family.
John Bear, a Republican businessman from Gillette, also has announced his intentions of seeking election to the District 31 seat.
