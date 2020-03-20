The Campbell County Senior Center is taking steps to ensure that seniors who regularly relay on the lunches served at the center will continue to be fed, despite its shutdown Thursday in response to COVID-19.
The Senior Center’s staff has been working to find ways to provide some services to its members through the crisis.
About 120-130 local seniors who regularly used the center for its lunch program. Of those, about 30 had stopped going to the Senior Center for lunch in early March because of the coronavirus.
Executive Director Ann Rossi said she has reached out to them to see if they remain interested in receiving meals.
For those who are, the center is offering curbside meal service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Seniors can drive up on their allotted days based on their last names and receive the number of meals they want. They can get up to five, one for each day of the business work week. They’ll be frozen meals the seniors can take home and heat as needed.
“That way I don’t have 100 people lined up at the back door,” Rossi said.
The Senior Center also will continue to deliver meals to about 85 homebound seniors with one change: Delivery people will knock on the door and then place the food on the doorstep or doorknob instead of walking in with it. This is to prevent contact and reduce the potential for spreading the coronavirus.
“Our plan is to continue to provide those pickup meals and homebound meals for as long as they are needed. That is our plan,” Rossi said. “Our goal is to provide the services to our senior membership for as long as we need to, bearing that we can get the supplies and all the items we need to make his happen.
“That is our mission — to take care of our senior membership.”
