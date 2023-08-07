A woman charged with multiple drug offenses, including selling meth from an apartment complex across the street from Campbell County High School, faces more charges after she was released from jail for a funeral and didn’t return after.
Debra J. Hickman Amos, 56, was charged in Circuit Court with escape from official detention, a felony, and misdemeanor counts of interference with a peace officer and meth possession, cocaine possession, fentanyl possession and two counts of taking drugs into jail, both felonies.
Her preliminary hearing is Tuesday.
She was arrested the night of July 28 after she was let out of jail for a funeral and failed to return when she was supposed to. She was supposed to be back by 7:15 p.m. and Sheriff’s deputies went looking for her at about 8:30 p.m.
A notice was put out to law enforcement officers to keep an eye out for Amos and a white minivan registered to her. That night, a deputy spotted her minivan near Highway 59 and Eighth Street. The deputy pulled her over near Third Street and Miller Avenue. Amos allegedly left the minivan and ran on foot in the direction of the Anchor Motel but the deputy caught up to her, took her to the ground and handcuffed her, according to court documents.
A deputy’s drug dog indicated drugs were in the minivan and a search revealed a brownish powder that deputies suspected to be heroin, but tested as a combination of meth and fentanyl. A lot of Amos’ personal belongings were packed in the van, leading deputies to believe she was planning to flee the area, according to court documents.
When taken to jail, Amos denied having any drugs on her multiple times. She was strip searched and while unfolding her clothes, jail officers found a bag with a single chunk of crystal meth weighing about 3 grams.
They then found another bag with less than 3 grams of cocaine, according to court documents.
She has a number of prior possession convictions from Wyoming and Florida, according to court documents.
She had been in jail on a number of drug charges.
She pleaded not guilty in July to felony counts of delivery of meth, delivery of meth within 500 feet of a school zone, taking drugs into jail and misdemeanor meth possession, according to court documents.
An arrest warrant for Amos was sought in April after an informant told Gillette police that Amos had been selling meth. The informant claimed to have bought meth about 15 times from Amos in half-gram increments at Amos’ residence at the Indian Hills Apartments across from Campbell County High School.
The informant wore an audio recording wire for a drug deal at Amos’ workplace in February where the informant bought a gram of meth for $100.
The informant was then outfitted a second time for a drug deal at Amos’ apartment where the informant bought about 2 grams of meth for $200, according to court documents.
Police used a laser measuring device and concluded the distance from Amos’ apartment door to Campbell County High School property was 183 feet, according to court documents.
In June, police went to Amos’ apartment to arrest her on the warrant from April.
At the Campbell County Jail, she was warned multiple times about taking drugs into jail.
Once inside, a jail officer searched her and found a bag of crystal meth weighing about 1 gram in her back jean pocket, according to court documents.
