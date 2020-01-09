The city of Gillette is working hard to complete improvements to the Animal Shelter while progress also is being made in the second phase of the City West renovation project.
The city hopes construction on the Gillette Animal Shelter wraps up in mid-February.
The project began at the end of October, but the city put an aggressive timeline on it so animals would spend as little time as possible in a temporary structure across the street. The temporary shelter is smaller and can serve fewer animals.
Last fall, the Gillette City Council approved an $834,000 bid for Norton Construction to upgrade the shelter by:
- Replacing a leaking roof system: There has been a lot of damage to the roof from hail and water, said Public Works Director Sawley Wilde.
- Repairing walls: Damage was caused by water infiltration through the roof.
- Replacing sheetrock with concrete block: The building gets washed down twice a day, every day so after many years it got some interior damage and “we wanted to address it,” Wilde said.
- Installing a new customer service counter: The change will focus on improving public accessibility and create a better flow of traffic during adoptions, he said.
The estimated cost of the project is $920,000, which also includes setting up the temporary shelter.
Ruffing it
Animals at the shelter have to remain patient as they sit inside a smaller, temporary structure across the shelter parking lot.
Cats are kept upstairs while the dogs are staying in kennels downstairs in a space that also serves as the food preparation and storage cleaning room.
There are now 13 dogs there — four available for adoption, six strays and three in quarantine. A year ago at this time, there were 27 dogs at the main shelter.
There also are 22 cats, down eight from the same time in 2018.
“We haven’t filled up like we normally do,” Animal Control Supervisor Erin Lile said.
She believes the decrease can be attributed to more residents keeping their cats safe inside their homes instead of allowing them to roam the streets.
“That’s how we came up with a lot of cats at the shelter,” Lile said.
The shelter also asks that people call in before they come to adopt or bring an animal in “so we can talk them into the process because we have limited space,” she said.
While the shelter will try to accommodate residents who come in, “our lobby is full of cats, so we don’t have a lot of room,” Lile said. “We don’t have a lot of room to do meet-and-greets, so we would like to have a heads-up.”
City West
About a half-mile from the shelter is City West, the home of the city Utilities and Public Works departments where construction is continuing on the second phase of a renovation project.
It focuses on the middle of the building and expanding the common room that the city hopes will meet the needs of the entire building.
The middle portion has been gutted and a crew from Van Ewing Construction is working on pouring a concrete slab. Once that is complete, the interior walls will be framed.
Work is expected to be completed in mid-June.
“It’s right on schedule,” Wilde said.
The project was scheduled to be done in two phases so working spaces could be used and regular working hours wouldn’t be disrupted. But as the first half of the City West remodel project was being finished, the city did not set aside money for the second half.
Phase one cost about $2.04 million, which included design and construction. The second phase is $2.23 million.
“I think we wanted to save the money until we had enough cash on hand to complete this project,” Wilde said.
That’s also when the city’s sales tax revenue plummeted in 2016. The remodel was put on the back burner until the city had enough money to proceed.
Work began the first week of November.
