Beginning Sunday, Smith’s locations will open from 6-8 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for senior shoppers age 60 and older. Hours for the general public will be from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
On Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, the hours will be 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Smith’s encourages and appreciates customers allowing senior citizens to move to the front of the line throughout the day.
“We decided to expand our hours due to an improving supply chain and stronger product availability,” said Aubriana Martindale, Smith’s corporate affairs manager.
The grocer also has waived the pickup fee (generally $4.95) for all online orders, with no minimum purchase required. That's in addition to the acceptance of SNAP benefits for pickup to encourage more customers to use the low-contact service during the pandemic.
