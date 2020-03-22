Local grocery stores have dedicated certain times of the day to shopping for senior citizens, who are the most vulnerable to COVID-19. And they’ve made it so that if one day doesn’t work, there are four other days that they can go.
Starting this week, from 6-7 a.m. on Tuesdays, Walmart will be open strictly for seniors, and this will continue through April 28.
Smith’s grocery stores have dedicated the 7-8 a.m. hours Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays solely to the shopping needs of senior citizens until further notice.
And Albertsons has reserved 7-9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays for at-risk customers, including seniors, pregnant women and people with compromised immune systems.
