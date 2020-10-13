The Campbell County Public Library is giving students an opportunity to learn about materials they can use to help with their school work.
From 1-4 p.m. Oct. 21-22, kids can come to the library’s children’s department and teen room to browse resource stations and learn about online homework help, downloadable books and audiobooks and specialized collections.
