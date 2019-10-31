Halloween isn't just for kids. Just take a peek into the offices at the Campbell County Courthouse.
Over the years, the County Clerk's Office has had theme costumes, including flight attendants, Minions, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, trolls and grandmas. This year they went back in time to the 1950s.
