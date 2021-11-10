Campbell County recorded five new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as its weekly case counts have declined through the past few weeks.
The 143 active COVID-19 cases in the county is in sync with the active case counts from early August, as the ensuing COVID-19 surge took hold.
The 115 confirmed COVID-19 cases recorded in Campbell County in the past seven days is a decrease from seven-day spans this past month. The prior seven-day stretch, from Oct. 27 through Nov. 2, saw 137 confirmed cases.
In the 7 days before that, 168 confirmed cases were recorded in the county. Then in the stretch from Oct. 14 through Oct. 20, there were 201 COVID-19 cases recorded.
The number of COVID-19 patients has subsided somewhat in Wyoming and Campbell County. Statewide, there were 162 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, a high tally but significantly less than the hospitalization numbers held through September and October.
The nine COVID-19 patients in Campbell County Memorial Hospital is a significant decrease from just two weeks before, when there were 25 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Oct. 26, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest numbers:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 13,031 (Nov. 8)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 11,330 (Nov. 8)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 1,109 (as of Nov. 8)
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 5
- Number of probables: 900
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 241
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 8,032
- Number of active cases: 143
- State numbers do not specify vaccination status
- Recoveries: 8,661
- Recoveries in past seven days: 154
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 111
- Hospitalizations today: 9
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 307
- Number of probables: 21,747
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 3,125
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 84,951
- Number of active cases: 2,786
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 1,298
- Hospitalizations today: 162
