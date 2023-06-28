A man sentenced to up to six years in prison for stealing money from a bank account belonging to his missing fiancée, running up her credit cards and deleting her email account intends to appeal his sentence to the Wyoming Supreme Court.
In an order granted Tuesday, District Judge James M. “Mike” Causey granted Nathan J. Hightman’s request to appeal to the higher court and seek counsel from the State Public Defender’s Appellate Office.
Public defender Dallas Lamb made a court filing Monday of Hightman’s intent to appeal.
On June 14, Hightman was sentenced to up to six years in prison, three years of supervised probation and more than $13,000 in restitution, fines and legal fees for felony convictions of theft, unlawful use of a credit card and crimes against intellectual property.
Hightman pleaded guilty to the three felonies in late March, each of which occurred in the days and weeks after Feb. 24, 2022, when his fiancée, Irene Gakwa, was last seen in a video call with her parents.
He entered cold pleas to each of those three convictions and agreed to an open sentencing hearing, where Causey heard arguments from each side with all sentencing guidelines up to the maximum in play for each count.
Hightman’s counsel, Lamb, argued for suspended sentences that would have put Hightman on probation without serving prison time. He had been confined in the Campbell County Detention Center since the late-March hearing where he entered guilty pleas and Causey revoked his bond.
Ultimately, the judge handed down a sentence closer to what prosecutor and Campbell County Attorney Nathan Henkes argued.
Henkes had argued for prison time, left to Causey's discretion, for the theft and credit card convictions.
In his plea deal, Hightman agreed to pay $3,666.46 in restitution for money stolen from Gakwa’s checking account and $3,230.65 for money charged to her credit cards.
Causey suspended $2,000 of $6,000 in fines, opted against Lamb's request to waive a $1,500 legal fee and assessed court fees raising Hightman's total owed above $13,200.
Police arrested Hightman May 10, 2022 on suspicion that he had transferred money from Gakwa’s bank account into his own electronic money-transferring Zelle account and used two of her credit cards in the weeks after her disappearance.
All bank transfers and credit card uses were made after Gakwa was last reportedly seen in February.
The next day her bank password was changed via her Samsung Galaxy phone and a message was sent to her employer quitting her job. That same day, Feb. 25, surveillance footage shows Hightman using one of her credit cards to buy a pair of boots, jeans and a shovel from Walmart, according to court documents.
Police and FBI personnel were seen Oct. 13 outside of Hightman’s home on Pathfinder Circle in Gillette where they executed newly granted search warrants after further evidence gave additional cause to search the home, according to police at the time.
Police have named Hightman as a person of interest but not charged him with any crimes in connection to Gakwa’s disappearance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.