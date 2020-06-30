The AVA Community Art Center is hosting an orange turmeric soap making workshop from noon to 2 p.m. July 18.
Participants will learn to make a mildly exfoliating orange cold-processed soap with an all-natural blend of sunflower, olive and coconut oils. Adding orange oil and turmeric helps to reduce inflammation.
