A 32-year-old woman who was arrested for domestic battery Sunday night also was charged with interference after trying several times to escape custody.
A 31-year-old man in Wright called 911, saying the woman had hit him in the face. He said he’d lived with the woman for two years, but they’ve been going through a breakup for the last two months after a prior assault in May, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.