Northern Wyoming Community College District hopes to re-open April 6, but that's not definite.
The impact of COVID-19 "may require us to modify our timeline," said NWCCD President Walt Tribley.
"This difficult decision was made to protect your health and that of our employees, as well as the communities in which we serve," he said. "We all must do our part to help what epidemiologists refer to as 'flattening the curve.'"
At the same time, the district will continue with its mission to educate students. Gillette College is a branch campus of the Northern Wyoming Community College District.
"As your community college, we play a vital role in providing access to education to everyone who wants it," he said. "Our focus on student success has not changed, even during this uncertain time. We recognize the disruption that 'hitting pause' on our semester is causing you, your family and your employers.
"During this extended break from all regular classes and activities, our faculty and staff are working hard to prepare creative delivery methods to continue to be able to provide instruction, even if in-person classes are not possible."
Tribley added that the district will do what it can to help students successfully complete the classes they are enrolled in.
"It is impossible to know, at this time, if our decisions will have the desired effect of helping to contain the spread of COVID-19," he said.
For more information, visit sheridan.edu/updates/.
