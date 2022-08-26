Shanna Wieczorek

Shana Wieczorek, also known as "Llondynn," was last seen by her family leaving their residence in the Antelope Valley area at about 12:15 a.m. Aug. 24.

 Courtesy Photo

The Gillette Police Department confirmed that the woman missing as of Friday afternoon has been found and is safe.

Shana Wieczorek, also known as "Llondynn," had last been seen by her family at about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday after reportedly walking away from her family's home in the Antelope Valley area.

