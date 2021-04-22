More than 153,000 ponderosa pine seedlings will be planted across about 400 acres over the next two and a half weeks to help reforest the old Jasper fire area on the Hell Canyon Ranger District.
The project will be overseen by the the Black Hills National Forest Service with contract employees planting about 1,000 trees a day. The aim is the plant 10,000 a day overall as long as the weather is favorable, according to the forest service.
