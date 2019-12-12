AVA is hosting a ceramic Christmas cookie ornament workshop from 6-8 p.m. Friday.
Each participant will paint six pre-cut ceramic cookies with dozens of colors to choose from. Then each ornament will be glazed, fired and attached with hanging wire so that when they are finished, they’ll be ready to go on the tree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.