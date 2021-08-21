The Wyoming Department of Health has recommended a third COVID-19 vaccine dose for a segment of the population.
Going on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation, Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer, said that Wyomingites with moderately to severely compromised immune systems should return for a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, according to a press release.
