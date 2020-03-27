The city of Gillette requires all door-to-door salespeople operating within city limits to have an itinerant merchant permit issued by the city clerk. The permit will come with a badge identifying who the salesperson is and what company he/she works for.
Gillette does not now have any permitted itinerant merchants permitted to go door to door and is not issuing any.
Especially during this time of social distancing and attempting to curtail the spread of COVID-19, people are encouraged to report any door-to-door activity by calling the Gillette Police Department’s non-emergency line at 307-682-5155.
