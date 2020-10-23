Two people were killed in a two-car crash about 9 a.m. Thursday about 34 miles south of Gillette on Highway 59 near Breene Road.
Michele Renaud, 38, and Nicholas Tabler, 47, were pronounced dead at the scene. Renaud was killed instantly from blunt force trauma, said County Coroner Paul Wallem. Tabler was ejected from the car and died instantly, Wallem said.
