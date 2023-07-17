A recently-appointed member of the Campbell County Public Land Board is one step away from being removed from the board less than a month into his appointment.
Land board members voted 4-3 at a special meeting Friday night, on the eve of the National High School Finals Rodeo, to ask Campbell County commissioners to remove Mark Dorr from the board.
The vote followed a special meeting Wednesday that was scheduled for executive session but went into open session and included tense exchanges and accusations that Dorr had broached a number of questionable topics with Cam-plex Executive Director Aaron Lyles and raised suspicions about Lyles while talking to “reporters” after a land board meeting earlier this month.
Lyles said Wednesday that Dorr had talked about lowering the executive director’s salary while adding commission incentives, questioned Lyles’ association with former Cam-plex general manager Dan Barks and raised suspicions about his job performance to “reporters,” which he said was an escalation and violation of board policy.
Lyles said that Dorr had described a mandate from commissioners to make changes to the land board and at Cam-plex. He also said that Dorr had talked about the commissioners wanting to replace land board member Skyler Pownall next.
Dorr broadly denied the accusations and called several of them mischaracterizations of recent conversations he’s had, including ones with Lyles.
Because land board members left off an action item to consider removing a board member on its special meeting agenda Wednesday, they were unable to vote and called the second special meeting Friday.
Ultimately, land board chairman Chuck Land and members Laura Chapman, Larry Mills and Brian Norstegaard voted in favor of asking commissioners to remove Dorr.
Land board members Jerry Means, Pownall and Dorr unsuccessfully voted against the motion.
Commissioners have an agenda item to discuss the land board at their meeting Tuesday following an executive session.
The land board can vote to recommend one of its own for removal, but it’s ultimately up to the entity that appointed that member, city or county, to remove the person.
“I deny the statements that have been made, I think they have been mischaracterizations,” Dorr said Friday.
He specifically clarified an accusation that he had told people he was interested in the top position at Cam-plex.
“A candidate, not a commissioner, a candidate for County Commission asked me if I’d be interested and I said I had no interest in it,” Dorr said.
“I find it appalling that I was not even told that a board policy existed and that I’ve been told I’ve been violating policy that I didn’t even know was in place,” he added. “Even not knowing it in place, I don’t think I violated.”
He handed out a packet before the Friday vote in which he listed a number of accusations that the land board chairman had violated the board’s policy, including by removing a reporter from the Wednesday meeting while in open session, before a planned executive session.
“I find it troubling that there are all of these items that in the short time I’ve been on this board have been violated and that’s not an issue,” Dorr said, “but comments about me that I was not even allowed to challenge have gotten to this level.”
Open meetings violations?
Apparent open meetings violations occurred between the two meetings last week after Dorr sent a group email that included all seven land board members, legal counsel, several city and county employees and reporters.
Notice for the special meeting Friday was given at about 5:45 p.m. Thursday. Later that night, Dorr sent the group email requesting a copy of the board’s policy, which he said he had not received, and specific highlights of which policies he was accused of violating.
He wrote in a second email to the same group Friday morning that he got a copy of the policy, and claimed that the special meeting Friday night was in violation of a policy section calling for six days advanced notice to board members before a meeting.
Special board meetings require an eight hour notice, according to Wyoming statute.
In the second email, Dorr called for the meeting to be canceled. Later that morning, Chuck Land, land board chairman, replied back to the group email that the meeting would not be canceled.
“No meeting shall be conducted by electronic means or any other form of communication that does not permit the public to hear, read or otherwise discern meeting discussion contemporaneously,” according to Wyoming statute 6-4-403, subsection D.
“Communications outside a meeting, including, but not limited to, sequential communications among members of an agency shall not be used to circumvent the purpose of this act.”
Land told the News Record he was unable to reach legal counsel prior to sending the email and realized the violation after the fact.
“There was people calling saying, ‘Well, was the meeting called off?’ And I thought well, I’ll just reply that, ‘No, it’s not called off,’” he said.
“I should not have replied to it, I found out later,” he added.
He said that the land board intends on addressing the violation and did not detail specifically in what way.
“Between the general manager and (Dorr), we’ve gotta nip that kind of stuff in the bud, in my opinion,” Land said. “That’s the reason I forged forward and made mistakes.”
Commissioners are scheduled to meet Tuesday at 9 a.m. and discuss the land board at 11:15 a.m.
(2) comments
If you lose Aaron as the manager of Camplex you are fools. He is the best manager you've ever had out there. He is professional, knows what is going on and not afraid to get his hands dirty if need be but a true gentleman.
This whole thing sounds like a bunch of teenagers (I hope I'm not insulting any teenagers). It also stinks of politics. You all need to just grow up.
