Cam-plex
Buy Now

An aerial view of Cam-plex and its surrounding land from 2013.

A recently-appointed member of the Campbell County Public Land Board is one step away from being removed from the board less than a month into his appointment.

(2) comments

Cbusk

If you lose Aaron as the manager of Camplex you are fools. He is the best manager you've ever had out there. He is professional, knows what is going on and not afraid to get his hands dirty if need be but a true gentleman.

Report Add Reply
Arizona

This whole thing sounds like a bunch of teenagers (I hope I'm not insulting any teenagers). It also stinks of politics. You all need to just grow up.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.