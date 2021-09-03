The Wyoming Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to stay safe this holiday weekend by wearing their seat belts and not driving impaired.
Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer, where many families decide to take advantage of the holiday weekend by taking vacations, road trips, or having a barbecue with their friends and loved ones. That means Wyoming’s roads will have increased traffic.
We pledged on Sept. 11, 2001, that we would never forget. As if we could. The tragedy and loss we felt 20 years ago is forever imbedded in our memories. We remember where we were, what we felt. We remember the loss of innocence. What do you remember about 9/11? Please share your memories with us that we can include in a special edition on Sept. 11. Send emails to aturner@gillettenewsrecord.net.
