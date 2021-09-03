The Wyoming Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to stay safe this holiday weekend by wearing their seat belts and not driving impaired. 

Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer, where many families decide to take advantage of the holiday weekend by taking vacations, road trips, or having a barbecue with their friends and loved ones. That means Wyoming’s roads will have increased traffic.

