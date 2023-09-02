Inside the creative process behind local artisanal cookie making

Barb Shober has a “pesky Swiss perfectionism” in her.
She said so and proved it Tuesday while decorating some of the eight dozen wedding cookies on her plate for the week.
With a tipless pastry bag and a steady hand, she worked methodically, bringing a dozen flower-shaped cookies to life with delicate dots and lines of icing mixed by hand to match a color palate for her customer.
Shober’s plate is The Bakerin, a cottage cookie bakery she operates from her home east of Gillette.
“I fake translated the German word for female baker and made it sound English,” she joked, about her business name: “Die Bäckerin.”
Shober started her business accidentally in 2019, when one of her six children began planning a wedding. She volunteered to learn the craft of hand decorating with no plans to continue after her daughter’s vows.
“I just kind of fell in love with it,” she said.
Shober has no formal art or design background. In fact, she earned her nursing degree in Switzerland and has spent her entire work life in the medical field, though she’s always loved the creative process.
“I was always the nerdy creative person,” she said.
Shober runs her side hustle on her days off from Campbell County Memorial Hospital. In just a few years, her nerdy creativity has moved her beyond “pity purchases” from her circle of friends and family to steady weekly orders.
“People want my stuff,” she said.
Shober does business among a community of what she calls “cookiers” in the Gillette area and beyond. She schooled herself early on with “lots of YouTube” and help from a friend. She continues to learn through others via Instagram and Facebook communities. The social media platforms are also where she connects with new customers.
“The cookie thing has just really caught on in the last couple years,” she said.
Shober thinks the COVID-19 pandemic may have led to more bakers like herself but doesn’t mind sharing the field.
“I believe in community over competition,” she said.
Some, but not all of those Gillette custom cookie creators include Out West Cookies, Rhonda’s Rustic Cookies, Kristine’s Kitchen and the brick and mortar Carft Corner and Sweets on Third Street, where owner Jamie Williams also offers cookie decorating classes for kids.
Advances in technology may also be a reason for the increase in cottage cookie businesses. There are small projectors on the market to help with lettering and other icing designs.
Shober used hers Tuesday to write perfect identical letters onto a pair of cookies. With the small projector attached to a stand and linked to her phone via Bluetooth, she shined a name onto the iced cookies and carefully traced the letters.
Some cookiers also use 3D printers to make their own cookie cutters. Shober said she owns about 200 cutters, but has yet to put her own 3D printer to use. She used a variety of flower shapes for her recent order.
Preferring to do most of her work freehand, Shober’s favorite customers are those that let her do her thing.
“Creative freedom,” she said. “That’s what we call it in the cookie world.”
Creative freedom has earned The Bakerin almost 16,000 followers on Instagram and a solid two orders a week, which Shober said she fills “comfortably” on her days off from the hospital.
A dozen of Shober’s works of art cost $50 to $60 depending on the design, a price she’s on the fence about with the cost of some of her ingredients up by 50%.
