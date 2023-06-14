DRUGS
800 BLOCK NORTH GURLEY AVENUE: A 33-year-old woman was arrested for drug possession Wednesday afternoon after someone reported she was in another person's house without permission. A 34-year-old woman who was out of town said she learned from a neighbor that a 39-year-old woman and two other people were in her home without her permission. When officers went to the home, they met the 39-year-old and a 33-year-old. The woman asked that the two be trespassed. Officers searched the home to make sure no one else was inside, and they found suspected marijuana in a broken pipe, foil packaging with drug residue and 12 tablets of methylphenidate, a Schedule II narcotic, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said. The 33-year-old woman was arrested on three counts of possession of a controlled substance, along with use of marijuana. She was taken to jail, where additional drug paraphernalia was found in her purse.
HIGHWAY 59 AND THIRD STREET: Three people were ticketed for drug possession Wednesday afternoon. Officers stopped a 2004 Ford van, driven by a 66-year-old man, for speeding, and during the stop they could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search of the van turned up 25 grams of marijuana, 40 grams of liquid THC in capsules and 150 grams of THC edibles. The driver and his two passengers, a 68-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, all were ticketed for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, Wasson said.
3200 BLOCK ECHETA ROAD: A 34-year-old woman was ticketed for possession of marijuana Tuesday night. Police and EMS were at her home after her daughter, 9, had a medical emergency and was having difficulty breathing. EMS evaluated her, and she was doing better but was taken to the hospital as a precaution, Wasson said. While officers were there, they could smell marijuana. The woman and her husband, 35, admitted to smoking weed in the home while their three children were there. She showed police where her marijuana was hidden, and officers seized a jar with 24 grams of weed, along with two pre-rolled cigars with marijuana in them. She was ticketed for possession of a controlled substance, and the Department of Family Services was notified.
TRAFFIC CRASH
INTERSTATE 90: No one was hurt in a one-vehicle rollover on I-90 about 12 miles east of Gillette. Deputies and the Wyoming Highway Patrol responded to the report of the crash at mile marker 139, where a 2015 Nissan Murano that was pulling a utility trailer was overturned. The two people in the car, a 78-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman, were not hurt. Troopers took over the investigation, and the vehicle was towed to Gillette, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds. No one was ticketed.
RECKLESS DRIVING
500 BLOCK WARREN AVENUE: Two teenagers were ticketed for reckless driving Tuesday night. Someone reported hearing vehicles on the roof of the courthouse parking garage. When officers arrived they could hear squealing tires. They found an 18-year-old man in a 2003 Dodge truck and an 18-year-old man in a 2003 Chevy Suburban in the lowest level. The men admitted to doing burnouts there, and several areas on the basement level and roof had markings left from the vehicles, Wasson said. The two were ticketed for reckless driving.
INTOXICATION
4300 BLOCK LEXINGTON AVENUE: A 23-year-old man was arrested for intoxication Tuesday afternoon. Police responded following a report that the man was causing a disturbance with his 74-year-old grandmother. When they arrived, the man was obviously drunk and unable to hold a conversation with them. He was taken to jail for intoxication, Wasson said.
