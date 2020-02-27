It is too early to tell if Gillette residents could be impacted by a proposed bill that would require Wyoming public utilities under the state’s Public Service Commission to generate a percentage of its electricity using carbon capture by July 1, 2030.
The commission regulates public utilities that provide services across the state.
House Bill 200 also would allow utilities to collect a surcharge of up to 2% on each customer’s bill for the recovery of the costs to comply with the proposed standard.
The proposal also states that every two years, beginning in 2023, the Wyoming Public Service Commission would have to report to the Legislature on whether the implementation of the electricity portfolio standards are being met and whether to continue, modify or repeal it, according to an amendment that was adopted.
HB 200 passed its second reading in the House on Wednesday.
“(The bill) applies to public utilities and electrical providers regulated by the commission,” said Michael Cole, utilities director for the city of Gillette. “Gillette is not regulated by the commission and this would not apply to the city. But the city does purchase power and is a co-owner of electric generation facilities with Black Hills Power at Wyodak.”
The bill would apply directly to Black Hills Energy, which offers services not only to Gillette, but to other parts of the state including Cheyenne via Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power. But if the price of power, in terms of how it is produced, goes up as a result of carbon capture, then it could have an effect on the city’s costs for producing power at Wyodak, Cole added.
Gillette gets most of its power from Black Hills via WyGen III at Wyodak.
WyGen III is a 110-megawatt coal-fired plant that opened in April 2010. The city bought a 23% share of it for $63 million in August of that year. The plant provides the city’s base power while CT II, Wyodak’s natural gas-fired plant, gives supplemental power.
House Bill 200 would have no impact on CT II, Cole said.
It might be several years before Black Hills Energy and the city know the exact cost of “this mandate,” he said.
The bill can still be amended whether on third reading in the House or in the Senate, said David Bush, Black Hills Energy’s government affairs manager.
“It’s still pretty early on in the process,” he said. “We’re still looking at it from our end as to what impact it would have.”
Black Hills looks forward to working with the governor and the legislative process, Bush added.
“It’s a priority for the governor and legislative leadership to keep coal viable in Wyoming,” he said. “Having the Public Service Commission involved in the process is (also) important. They are the experts. The Office of Consumer Advocate is also a key piece of this as it makes sure customers are protected.”
