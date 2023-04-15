Outdoor exercise tips for spring and summer in Gillette

It took long enough, but the exceptionally long, cold winter in northeast Wyoming finally gave way to hints of spring. Temperatures have finally cracked the 60s and 70s and the mounds of snowdrift have begun to wilt.
As Wyomingites know, even mid-April is too early to wish winter farewell, but barring the occasional weather-related setback, it’s reaching the time of year where you can expect clearer sidewalks and brighter skies.
With nice weather on the way, the question now is what to do with it?
How can you make the most of the spring and summer weather while it’s here?
There are a number of ways to exercise outdoors, shaking off the winter rust and making the most of the daylight hours and warm weather while you can.
“Not everyone is that approachable to exercise sometimes,” said Tyler Erickson, an occupational therapist for Campbell County Health rehabilitation services. “It can be very daunting, especially when they go outside.”
Luckily, local exercise and movement gurus have suggestions on how people of all ages and experience levels can make the most of the outdoors while getting in a safe and healthy workout.
Take a stroll
When considering how to work the outdoors back into your workouts, or getting back into the habit of exercise after a winter of hibernation, it’s important to start with something accessible and fun.
“I think it’s important to find something that you actually like to do, because you’re going to be more likely to stick with that and be active with that,” said Kristin Kalb, a physical and occupational therapist for CCH.
“From a PT perspective, I think that making sure you don’t overdo it when you start is a really big thing.”
For those unaccustomed to exercise, or out of the habit from the long winter, even a walk around the block can be a good starting place to revamp the habit of being active.
“Find something that’s approachable to you,” Erickson said. “It might seem daunting but going for a walk in your own neighborhood is a really great place to start.”
There are a number of benefits to exercise and to being outdoors, so it’s no wonder that good things happen when combined.
The sunlight brings an increase in vitamin D and Erickson said there are studies that suggest exercising outdoors raises endorphin levels even higher than exercise alone. Endorphins are triggered by different forms of exercise and cardio levels, but accentuated when combined with the fresh air and sunshine of the outdoors, giving an extra boost of the feel-good hormones.
“When outside in sunlight, you actually tend to see more of an endorphin release or serotonin from a physiological standpoint,” Erickson said.
Walking may not be the most intensive exercise, but it can easily be modulated to the person’s own pace and ability. Looking for a harder workout? Turn the walk around the block into a run.
If running is too hard on the body, there’s a solution for that, too.
Hopping on a bicycle can be a great way to get your heart rate up without the wear-and-tear on your joints that running and other activities can have.
“There’s the perception that running and walking are best, but of course, we get a lot of people who don’t tolerate it, because of joint pain especially,” said Shannon Sorensen, CCH director of rehabilitation.
“So biking’s a really great option and that’s one thing Gillette is really developing. Most of the bike paths you can walk on too.”
In Gillette, there are a number of public biking trails for smooth rides around town, and even more rugged trails for mountain biking on the north side of town.
“It’s kind of like swimming,” Sorensen said. “When you do it, you go and do it, you don’t necessarily feel yourself getting as much of a workout versus you go for a run.”
There are plenty of trails in Gillette for the casual and more experienced bike riders to traverse, but the roads leading outside of town can take you to great spaces for summertime exercise and adventures as well.
Explore nature
There are a number of walking paths and parks within Gillette, like the paved trail looping around the Fishing Lake and others running between and through different parks.
But there are also opportunities to explore outside of Wyoming, while getting a workout on the hiking trail or at play on the water.
Hiking is a great way to enjoy a walk, with the difficulty varying depending on how steep and how far the chosen trail is. There’s also kayaking, paddle-boarding and good old-fashioned swimming to cool down in one of the many northeast Wyoming lakes.
“I think we’re really fortunate in living an hour away from the Big Horn Mountains and there’s endless opportunities up there,” Kalb said.
In addition to hiking the Big Horn Mountains, there’s adventure to be found at Keyhole State Park, and in the Black Hills further east.
When venturing outdoors, it’s important to keep in mind a golden rule of sorts: “You need to make sure that wherever you go, that you can make it back. So you need to exercise safely,” Kalb said.
One of the safer forms of outdoor exercise may also be one of the more overlooked ones.
Start your garden
For all of the reasons to start a garden, exercise is chief among them.
“A lot of people underestimate gardening as physical activity and I think that’s one of the great ones for the summertime too,” Kalb said.
When tending to your garden, you’re often beneath the sun and working up a sweat. The work output from your upper extremities — arms, wrists and hands — can take more energy than your lower extremities, Sorensen said. When gardening, that means the fundamental tasks of digging seed holes and weeding make for good exercises, requiring effort and using your full range of motion.
“You actually burn more calories gardening than if you were just sitting,” Kalb said. “And you’re around nature, it’s therapeutic.”
The key is to have mindful positioning. Don’t tear up your back bending over uncomfortably, rather, find comfortable sitting and kneeling positions, and make sure to get up and move around.
Gardening and other outdoor activities may be rife for adults, but who gets more excited about spring and summer weather than kids?
Be a kid
It’s always been important for kids to get outside and play, but it may be even more important now, as technology and indoor-entertainment have given kids more options to stay in.
“Getting them outside and getting them to run around is really important,” Erickson said. “We see a lot of sedentary behavior now with younger individuals, with technology, things like that.”
That could lead to problems developmentally.
“With that you’re probably going to see a trend in more joint injuries with sports or just in general, as we age, because if we’re not providing some impact on muscles and bones, it doesn’t strengthen them,” Erickson said. “We need force, and impact and movement to reinforce our bones to strengthen our muscles. With that we actually prevent injury.
“For kids, I think that’s hugely important to get them out there and get them running around, being kids.”
Gillette has plenty of bike and walking paths, and those trails often connect to and from many parks, which are great spaces for kids to make use of as the weather turns and the school year draws to an end.
“From the (physical) therapy perspective, those parks are so crucial for motor skill development … we have great parks everywhere,” Sorensen said.
“That development piece for them from a sensory standpoint and motor development is huge,” she added, “to get those kids out and on a swing or climbing the ladder or crossing bridges that are shaky.”
When it comes down to it, there are a number of ways to exercise outdoors and make the most of the warm weather on the way. Often times it’s about starting slow, building the habit and finding activities that are right for you.
“Every little bit matters,” Kalb said. “The more you do for yourself, the better shape you’re going to be in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.