Students of the Civil Legal Services Clinic in Laramie will present a family law “crash course” at 1 p.m. Saturday at the public library.
Those who attend will be taught about pieces of the law and expectations in cases like divorce, child custody, visitation and child support. After the presentation, students will be available for in-take interviews to apply for services at the Clinic.
