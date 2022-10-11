For this month’s Campbell County Chamber of Commerce speaker series, the event will feature the school board, hospital board and mayoral candidates. The event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Cam-plex Energy Hall.
It will be a speed networking event where locals can meet the candidates running for election and be informed. There are 14 candidates running for the school board, seven running for the hospital board and two mayoral candidates.
