Election Day
A voter fills out a midterm election ballot Tuesday evening a Cam-plex Equality Hall in Gillette.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

Thursday, the Campbell County Canvassing Board certified the results of the General Election. Four more ballots were counted and none of the outcomes of the races were affected.

  • Ballots cast: 12,734
  • Registered voters: 20,867
  • Voter turnout: 61.02%
  • Ballots cast on Election Day: 17,282
  • Absentee ballots: 4,112

CITY COUNCIL

Mayor (4-year term)

Shay Lundvall: 4,168

Nathan McLeland: 3,783

Ward 1 (4-year term)

Jim West: 1,203

Greg Schreurs: 898

Ward 1 (2-year unexpired term)

Trish Simonson: 1,357

Ben Decker: 789

Ward 2 (4-year term)

Tim Carsrud: 1,197

Mark Junek: 1,163

Ward 3 (4-year term)

Heidi Gross: 1,763

Ed Sisti: 835

CAMPBELL COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD

4-year term (3)

Rollo Williams: 4,277

Timothy Hallinan: 3,271

Joe Lawrence: 3,054

Jerry Means: 2,983

Mary Brunner: 2,978

Angela Raber: 2,774

David Foreman: 2,430

Mark Gilbertson: 1,546

Meldene Goehring: 1,440

Jessica Martinez: 1,386

Bob Jordan: 1,366

Rodger Solomon: 678

Lira Williamson: 630

Cruz Samano: 357

HOSPITAL BOARD

4-year term (4)

Dr. Sara Hartsaw: 6,927

Dr. Mark Hoskinson: 6,183

Bill Rice: 5,186

Alan Stuber: 4,003

Lisa Harry: 3,829

Adrian Gerrits: 3,558

Dennis Jack: 3,337

CAMPBELL COUNTY CEMETERY BOARD

4-year term (3)

Erik Bergquist: 7,831

Jim Hastings: 7,349

Steve Urman: 6,875

2-year term (1)

J.D. Jones: 5,178

Lucas Fralick: 3,623

STATE RACES

State Senate District 1 (includes votes from Campbell, Crook and Weston counties)

4-year term

Ogden Driskill, R: 4,875

Write-in: 1,580

State Senate District 23

4-year term

Eric Barlow, R: 3,611

Patty Junek, I: 1,369

State House District 32

2-year term

Ken Clouston, R: 2,543

State House District 3

2-year term

Abby Angelos, R: 2,619

State House District 31

2-year term

John Bear, R: 1,831

State House District 52

2-year term

Reuben Tarver, R: 2,307

State House District 53

2-year term

Chris Knapp, R: 1,647

Larry Williamson, C: 279

CAMPBELL COUNTY

County Commission

4-year term (3)

Roy “Butch” Knutson Jr., R: 8,653

Jim Ford, R: 8,652

Kelley McCreery, R: 8,314

County Attorney

4-year term

Nathan Henkes, R: 10,924

County Sheriff

4-year term

Scott Matheny, R: 11,126

County Coroner

4-year term

Paul Wallem, R: 11,446

Clerk of District Court

4-year term

Pamela Merchen, R: 10,434

County Clerk

4-year term

Cindy Lovelace, R: 10,719

County Assessor

4-year term

Troy Clements, R: 11,257

County Treasurer

4-year term

Rachel Knust, R: 11,088

RETENTION OF JUDGES

  • 6th District Court — Stuart S. Healy III

Yes: 8,649 

No: 2,401

  • 6th Circuit Court — Paul S. Phillips

Yes: 9,008 

No: 2,108

Proposition 1:

Shall Campbell County continue to impose a one percent (1%) excise tax upon retail sales within Campbell County?

Yes: 7,939 

No: 4,305

Amendment A:

Yes: 6,693

No: 4,848

Amendment B:

Yes: 5,058

No: 7,150

CONSERVATION DISTRICT

Rural seat (4-year term)

John Daly: 4,755

Kent Clark: 3,017

B.J. Clark: 2,214

Urban seat (4-year term)

Brandon Price: 9,075

At-large seat (4-year term)

Kim Kretschman: 5,364

Tex McBride: 3,486

