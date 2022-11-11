Thursday, the Campbell County Canvassing Board certified the results of the General Election. Four more ballots were counted and none of the outcomes of the races were affected.
- Ballots cast: 12,734
- Registered voters: 20,867
- Voter turnout: 61.02%
- Ballots cast on Election Day: 17,282
- Absentee ballots: 4,112
CITY COUNCIL
Mayor (4-year term)
Shay Lundvall: 4,168
Nathan McLeland: 3,783
Ward 1 (4-year term)
Jim West: 1,203
Greg Schreurs: 898
Ward 1 (2-year unexpired term)
Trish Simonson: 1,357
Ben Decker: 789
Ward 2 (4-year term)
Tim Carsrud: 1,197
Mark Junek: 1,163
Ward 3 (4-year term)
Heidi Gross: 1,763
Ed Sisti: 835
CAMPBELL COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD
4-year term (3)
Rollo Williams: 4,277
Timothy Hallinan: 3,271
Joe Lawrence: 3,054
Jerry Means: 2,983
Mary Brunner: 2,978
Angela Raber: 2,774
David Foreman: 2,430
Mark Gilbertson: 1,546
Meldene Goehring: 1,440
Jessica Martinez: 1,386
Bob Jordan: 1,366
Rodger Solomon: 678
Lira Williamson: 630
Cruz Samano: 357
HOSPITAL BOARD
4-year term (4)
Dr. Sara Hartsaw: 6,927
Dr. Mark Hoskinson: 6,183
Bill Rice: 5,186
Alan Stuber: 4,003
Lisa Harry: 3,829
Adrian Gerrits: 3,558
Dennis Jack: 3,337
CAMPBELL COUNTY CEMETERY BOARD
4-year term (3)
Erik Bergquist: 7,831
Jim Hastings: 7,349
Steve Urman: 6,875
2-year term (1)
J.D. Jones: 5,178
Lucas Fralick: 3,623
STATE RACES
State Senate District 1 (includes votes from Campbell, Crook and Weston counties)
4-year term
Ogden Driskill, R: 4,875
Write-in: 1,580
State Senate District 23
4-year term
Eric Barlow, R: 3,611
Patty Junek, I: 1,369
State House District 32
2-year term
Ken Clouston, R: 2,543
State House District 3
2-year term
Abby Angelos, R: 2,619
State House District 31
2-year term
John Bear, R: 1,831
State House District 52
2-year term
Reuben Tarver, R: 2,307
State House District 53
2-year term
Chris Knapp, R: 1,647
Larry Williamson, C: 279
CAMPBELL COUNTY
County Commission
4-year term (3)
Roy “Butch” Knutson Jr., R: 8,653
Jim Ford, R: 8,652
Kelley McCreery, R: 8,314
County Attorney
4-year term
Nathan Henkes, R: 10,924
County Sheriff
4-year term
Scott Matheny, R: 11,126
County Coroner
4-year term
Paul Wallem, R: 11,446
Clerk of District Court
4-year term
Pamela Merchen, R: 10,434
County Clerk
4-year term
Cindy Lovelace, R: 10,719
County Assessor
4-year term
Troy Clements, R: 11,257
County Treasurer
4-year term
Rachel Knust, R: 11,088
RETENTION OF JUDGES
- 6th District Court — Stuart S. Healy III
Yes: 8,649
No: 2,401
- 6th Circuit Court — Paul S. Phillips
Yes: 9,008
No: 2,108
Proposition 1:
Shall Campbell County continue to impose a one percent (1%) excise tax upon retail sales within Campbell County?
Yes: 7,939
No: 4,305
Amendment A:
Yes: 6,693
No: 4,848
Amendment B:
Yes: 5,058
No: 7,150
CONSERVATION DISTRICT
Rural seat (4-year term)
John Daly: 4,755
Kent Clark: 3,017
B.J. Clark: 2,214
Urban seat (4-year term)
Brandon Price: 9,075
At-large seat (4-year term)
Kim Kretschman: 5,364
Tex McBride: 3,486
