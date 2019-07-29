A 37-year-old Gillette man was arrested on suspicion of intoxication, lane violation, interfering with an officer and driving with a suspended license after he crashed and rolled over his 1995 Ford pickup on the corner of Highway 14-16 and Echeta Road at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
The man was traveling north on Highway 14-16 when he lost control of his pickup while making a left-hand turn onto Echeta Road, Police Lt. Brent Wasson said. The man was trapped in the vehicle when an off-duty sheriff's deputy, police officers and firefighters arrived at the scene.
