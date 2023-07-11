Rain and cool temperatures welcomed after long stretches of drought

Wet and cool. That’s been the case for the weather in Gillette and Campbell County for the past couple of months.
Nearly every day has had the chance of rainfall, and temperatures have yet to hit 90 degrees.
None of Campbell County is in drought, and only 0.36% of the county — the southeastern corner — is labeled as abnormally dry.
It’s a much different picture from where things were just a couple of years ago. From the summer of 2020 through the summer of 2022, portions of Campbell County were in severe drought. And from spring 2020 to fall 2022, the county had moderate drought conditions.
Matt Avery runs a cow-calf operation with his daughter and son-in-law on the Avery Graham Ranch east of Rozet. Right now, he’s waiting for the weather to dry up for a couple of days so he can hay. But the rain has been a blessing, and he’ll take waiting for a couple of days longer to start haying over a couple of years of prolonged drought conditions.
“I never complain about the moisture, I’ve seen too many dry years. I just shudder when I hear somebody complain about it being too wet,” he said.
Still, he’s been doing this long enough to know things can turn on a dime.
“You feel excited about it, and you wonder, ‘is it going to turn out hot, burn up on us?’” He said.
Aaron Dye, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Rapid City, South Dakota, said this mild weather Campbell County’s been experiencing boils down to one thing.
“The simple answer would be the fact that we’re in El Niño, which is different from the past two years,” he said.
El Niño refers to the above-average sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean. It’s a naturally occurring pattern. The warmer waters cause the Pacific jet stream to move south of its neutral position. With El Niño, it’s typical to see weather that’s both warmer and wetter than normal in northeast Wyoming.
For the past couple of years, the Pacific has been in La Niña, which is the opposite of El Niño.
In June, Gillette received 3.9 inches of rain, marking the fourth wettest June since 1980, and the wettest June since 2014, when 6.82 inches of rain was recorded that month, according to records kept by the National Weather Service.
It also was the most rainfall Gillette received in one month since May 2019, when there were 5.45 inches of rain.
For the year, Gillette’s received 10 inches of precipitation, which is up from 9.5 inches through the same time period in 2022, but slightly down from what is normal.
But it’s the combination of the precipitation and cooler temperatures that have kept things nice and green, Dye said.
Through the first half of the year, the average temperature has been about 2 degrees cooler than normal, while June was about 3 degrees cooler than normal.
This year has been abnormal in that it has not yet reached 90 degrees. June 19 came the closest, reaching 88 degrees. On average, Gillette hits 90 degrees by June 8.
The last time it’s taken this long to reach 90 degrees was in 2019, when it took until July 11. If the current weather continues for a bit longer, it’ll be the longest Gillette’s gone without a 90-degree day since 1993, when it took until July 29 for temperatures to hit 90 degrees.
Dye said it’s quite possible this year approaches that mark.
“Looking ahead, there’s no real change to the pattern, at least for the next 10-14 days,” he said.
There’s a lot of moisture in the air thanks to April snow and May rain, Dye said.
“Any time that’s the case, it makes it a lot easier to spark off these isolated storms daily,” he said.
Eventually that moisture will dry up, and Gillette should see temperatures reach the 90s, Dye said. He said he doesn’t foresee that happening soon.
Typically during this time of year, the National Weather Service is putting out red flag warnings for fire danger, Dye said. But in 2023, it hasn’t come close to doing this.
“With what we looked like two years ago, I have no idea how the heck we even got through it all,” said Avery’s daughter, Tina Graham.
When the drought started, “we had to buy half of our hay,” Graham said. In the final year of the drought, they were buying all of their hay. The drought had no end in sight.
“It was a true test of faith,” Graham said.
And now, even with the conditions as wet as they are, “that’s always in the back of your mind, how quickly a drought can hit us,” she added.
She remembered 2019, when things were “extremely wet, then straight into the drought.”
“It doesn’t take long for the pendulum to swing (the other direction),” Dye said. “You can be 3 inches of precipitation above normal, then you go two weeks without (rain) and you’re back to normal again.”
For those in the ranching community, every year brings its own surprises. They can do all they can to prepare, but at the end of the day there’s no telling what the weather will bring.
“It’s kind of like playing Wheel of Fortune, “ Avery said. “You don’t know whether you’re going to hit on a good dollar sign or hit on a bankrupt one.”
For now, he’s grateful for what 2023 has brought.
“My favorite color is green grass,” he said. “I’ll take that color any time.”
