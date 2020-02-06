Ulta Beauty will have a grand opening for its Gillette store this weekend.
It will be the third store in Wyoming for Ulta, a nationwide branch of beauty stores, joining locations in Cheyenne and Casper. The Gillette store is located in the former Kmart building, between Harbor Freight Tools and Hobby Lobby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.