A jury is deliberating whether Tyler Martinson, 29, intentionally or recklessly caused bodily harm to his 3-month-old son between Dec. 20, 2020 and Jan. 2, 2021, resulting in 10 fractures in the baby’s ribs and bones.
Martinson is charged with 10 counts of aggravated child abuse. His trial, which began at the start of last week, wrapped up Monday, with the defense resting its case shortly before noon.
The jury began deliberating shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday. At about 6:30 p.m., the jurors decided to break for the evening, and they will go back into deliberation Tuesday morning, according to the District Court Clerk's Office.
Defense attorney Cassie Craven said the state was trying to “fit a square peg into a round hole” in pinning the boy’s injuries on Martinson.
She criticized the police investigation, singling out Detective Eric Small, the lead detective on the case. She said she found it ironic that his last name was Small, since this was “the smallest investigation” she’d ever seen.
Craven said investigators had “tunnel vision” and quickly narrowed in on Martinson as the suspect without considering the evidence.
The state “ignored the obvious, undisputed evidence” that the baby had a metabolic bone condition that made his bones more susceptible to fractures.
Monday morning, the defense called its final two witnesses.
Dr. Michael Holick, a professor of medicine at the Boston University School of Medicine, diagnosed both the baby and his mother, Keasha Bullinger, with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a group of inherited disorders that affect the body’s ability to make connective tissue and can lead to weak bones.
And Dr. Susan Gootnick, a radiologist from the Bay Area in California, said the baby's bones were "abnormal" and that he had Rickets, a disease caused by a Vitamin D deficiency that can lead to weak bones.
Deputy County Attorney Greg Steward pointed to the numerous statements Martinson made to detectives in which he admitted to being rough with the baby, getting frustrated with the baby and doing various activities, such as squeezing him or hanging him upside down, that could have caused the broken bones.
Whether Martinson intended to hurt the baby does not matter, Steward said. What matters is that he intended to take part in those actions that ended up with the baby getting multiple fractures.
Check Gillettenewsrecord.com for an update when the verdict comes in.
