Due to concerns about the novel coronavirus COVID-19, the Campbell County Chamber of Commerce has postponed the NEWCA Home Show, which was scheduled to take place this weekend in the Cam-plex Wyoming Center.
The chamber is working with Cam-plex and is hoping to hold the home show April 25-26 in Central Pavilion, said Brenda Kirk, manager of communications and marketing for the chamber.
This comes on the heels of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending that events of 50 or more people be canceled for the next eight weeks.
The NEWCA Home Show annually brings in more than 100 vendors and thousands of attendees to Cam-plex.
