The United States was in the midst of the Great Depression in 1936, but on Oct. 1 that year, the city of Gillette briefly forgot about that when it opened its new City Hall to the public.

“As Gillette people come to pay their bills or just to look around their newest and most conspicuous possession, they will see a beautiful but plain brick building on the exterior lighted by plain candles on either side of the front entrance and a single lamp over the fire station doors,” describes the Oct. 1, 1936, issue of the Gillette News Record.

