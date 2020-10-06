The old Gillette City Hall building at the intersection of Fourth Street and Gillette Avenue downtown is owned and used by K2 Technologies. It also has recently been named to the National Register of Historic Places.
The former Gillette City Hall was the center of city business for decades after it was built in 1936. At one point, it housed city offices, the Gillette Fire Department and Gillette Police Department at the same time.
The old Gillette City Hall building at the intersection of Fourth Street and Gillette Avenue downtown is owned and used by K2 Technologies. It also has recently been named to the National Register of Historic Places.
The former Gillette City Hall was the center of city business for decades after it was built in 1936. At one point, it housed city offices, the Gillette Fire Department and Gillette Police Department at the same time.
The United States was in the midst of the Great Depression in 1936, but on Oct. 1 that year, the city of Gillette briefly forgot about that when it opened its new City Hall to the public.
“As Gillette people come to pay their bills or just to look around their newest and most conspicuous possession, they will see a beautiful but plain brick building on the exterior lighted by plain candles on either side of the front entrance and a single lamp over the fire station doors,” describes the Oct. 1, 1936, issue of the Gillette News Record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.