Don and Hazel Vassar look at what’s been dubbed “Vassar Village” at the Campbell County Courthouse, a collection of their miniatures that are on display in a large case inside the front door. The couple has been creating elaborate summer and Christmastime villages for the courthouse display case for 18 years, but health issues will keep them from putting up their Christmas village this year.
