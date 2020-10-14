Covid Screening
Nicole Damian pulls out some Clorox wipes to sanitize the table as she awaits patients at Campbell County Public Health earlier this year during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 News Record Photo/August Frank

Since the start of October, Campbell County has had 165 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 21 that were confirmed Tuesday.

Campbell County has had 460 lab-confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, with 114 of them active, according to an update from the Campbell County Public Health Department.

