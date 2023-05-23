Ampitheater Site
Buy Now

Heavy equipment parked in November 2022 at Cam-plex Park, as ground clearing for an amphitheater was underway at Cam-plex Park.

 Ed Glazar

The Gillette City Council approved an amendment to an agreement with the county and Campbell County Public Land Board to allow for more flexibility when it comes to spending dollars allocated toward the amphitheater site project.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.