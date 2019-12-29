And just like that, another decade has passed and there are only a couple of days left in the 2010s.
It’s been an eventful 10 years in Campbell County and the Powder River Basin. The PRB was coming off record high production and revenues for coal and the oilfields around the region were booming to start the decade. At the end of it, coal is struggling and the five largest PRB coal producers either are in or have been through bankruptcy.
Looking back at the top stories of each of the last 10 years, there’s one recurring theme that continues to rise to No. 1: energy. Including 2019, Campbell County’s energy industries have been the top stories five times and on the list nearly every year.
Along with wild weather, the opening of the Campbell County Recreation Center and opening a new high school, it’s been one newsy decade.
2010
New Rec Center opens
After two years of construction, the new, $52.4 million, 190,000-square-foot Recreation Center opened in Gillette on March 23, 2010.
So many people wanted to try out the two new swimming pools and two indoor water slides that they couldn’t all fit in at once. Kids and parents had to wait until someone left to get in the doors for the first few weeks.
The facility was an instant hit. And there hasn’t been much of a decline in usage since, with an average of 900 people using the Recreation Center every weekday — even in the summer months.
The climbing tower — a 42-foot-tall replica of Devils Tower that is the centerpiece — has been ascended more times than anyone can count.
And more people in the community have taken up tennis in the past year — with five indoor courts to play on in the 90,000-square-foot Field House — than ever before in Gillette.
“This is a building anybody can come into and use,” director Dave McCormick said. “It says a lot about the people of the community and their leadership. ... The people that live here don’t realize how unique it is. This has become a part of our everyday life.
“We enjoy it. But it really comes home when someone from out-of-town sees it. They can’t believe it, that a community of this size has this type of facility.”
Also making news in 2010: 19-year-old Marine Lance Cpl. Jacob Ross was killed in a firefight in southern Afghanistan. He was a 2008 graduate of Campbell County High School; Gillette grew by about 6,000 people from July 15-24 as host to the National High School Finals Rodeo; in just its third year as a program, the Gillette College rodeo team won it first national championship at the College National Finals Rodeo; The Campbell County Commission approved raising the salaries of county elected officials to $100,000 a year, a 33% increase.
2011
Here we grow again
One word could summarize the top stories and issues in Gillette in 2011: growth.
The growth of the community spurred many of the events in the city and Campbell County over the past year. While much of the nation dealt with an economic slump and budget cutbacks, Gillette dealt with issues brought on by more growth. The 2010 U.S. Census estimated Gillette’s population at 29,087, a 48.1 percent increase from a decade earlier when 19,646 were counted.
Also making news in 2011: The Campbell County Memorial Hospital expansion and remodel is estimated to cost from $72 million to $73 million and is well under way; a new $225 million Madison pipeline will be built and is projected to be finished by 2016; one of the year’s major construction projects was the $15 million, 1.75-mile Skyline Drive reconstruction.
2012
Energy and Obama
The energy industry pushed Campbell County’s assessed valuation to $5.84 billion, which set another record. Until this year, Campbell County’s highest assessed valuation was $5.71 billion in 2009.
The coal industry continued facing uncertainty over the market and new environmental rules the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency began launching in 2009. Enacted under the umbrella of the Clean Air Act, the regulations seek to reduce sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxide, mercury and carbon dioxide emissions.
Also making news in 2012: Gillette continues to be divided over the Field of Dreams, a plan to develop 320 acres of land between Boxelder and Garner Lake Roads into a park with a price tag ranging from $90 million to $150 million; it was one of the driest years on record with a lack of snowfall and summer drought that saw the area’s precipitation 40% below average.
2013
Wild weather
A brutal preview of winter arrived in early October, bringing 16 inches of snow to Gillette, shutting down the city for a day, stranding motorists, knocking out power and toppling still-leafy trees all over town. Farther east, the storm suffocated thousands of cattle, dealing a devastating blow to the region’s ranching community.
In August flooding, Connor Lindsey, 20, died after being swept into a drainage culvert near Providence Park. At the same time, wind and hail caused damage across Campbell County.
Also making news in 2013: A field of turmoil as the divisive Field of Dreams project moves ahead; for the first time in Wyoming’s history, the Bureau of Land Management opened a tract of land to bid for coal leases, but received none.
2014
Energy
Unconventional development of shale oil has driven oil producers back into the Powder River Basin and Campbell County in recent years. For the first time in the county’s history, the taxable value of oil produced in the county topped $1 billion in 2014. … Neil Simpson I, a small coal-fired power plant just east of Gillette, made its last contribution to the electric grid in March. … Those same EPA emissions regulations that prompted the shuttering of the older coal-fired power plants also sparked much debate at the state and national level throughout 2014. … The state Legislature approved $15 million to start work on the Integrated Test Center (later announced to be at the Dry Fork Station power plant north of Gillette).
Also making news in 2014: Ten drivers or passengers died on Highway 59, including seven in the southern portion of the highway dubbed the “Coal Miner 500”; Campbell County Sheriff Bill Pownall abruptly resigned amid allegations he ordered a deputy to change a drunken driving ticket issued to his son, and later in the year was elected to the state House of Representatives.
2015
Energy busts, construction booms
To contend the coal mining industry had a down year in 2015 would be as much an understatement as saying the Titanic sprang a bit of a leak. As Gillette’s title of being the Energy Capital of the Nation hinges on the strength of Powder River Basin coal, it can be painful to look back on a year in which the basin’s “big four” producers — Arch Coal, Alpha Natural Resources, Cloud Peak Energy and Peabody Energy — posted combined losses of nearly $4.5 billion in the first three quarters of the year.
While the downturn in the economy sent worries spiraling in the community this past year, a construction blitz — especially with public agencies — continued at a fast pace. There also were plenty of private construction projects, including new hotels and banks in Gillette.
Also making news in 2015: Campbell County School District trustees approve creating a second standalone, comprehensive high school in Gillette (Thunder Basin); when a longtime local family opened a mosque in Gillette, it drew criticism from some, including a local man who founded a group against Islam; frustrated over low morale, full-time Campbell County Fire Department firefighters vote to unionize, only to have the union rejected in court.
2016
Coal, economy bottom out
An economic downturn that began in 2015 gripped Campbell County even more tightly in 2016 as the collapse of the area’s energy economy spawned a steep downturn that rocked the area to its core.
Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead called the layoffs of 465 workers from the world’s two most productive coal mines — Peabody’s North Antelope Rochelle and Arch Coal’s Black Thunder — in the beginning of April a “gut-shot” to Wyoming’s coal industry.
Including 2015, the loss of local coal jobs neared 1,000 which, coupled with thousands more cut from the slumping oil industry, provided a perfect storm to decimate the local economy.
Also making news in 2016: City vs. county heats up as tensions that had been building for years between city of Gillette and Campbell County officials boiled over this year at just about every turn; a spate of murder charges and trial had the Campbell County Detention Center as home to six accused murderers or accessory after the fact at one time; the election of President Donald Trump — who promised to be friendlier to the energy industry — had huge support here, earning nearly 85% of the vote.
2017
Year of the split
Taxes and high schools split Gillette in 2017, and even the News Record newsroom was split on which of those two stories was the biggest of the year.
A proposed 0.25 cent sales tax for economic development split the community politically. Some people loved it and others hated it, which led to a lot of discussion, some civil and some not. It culminated in the tax’s defeat in a November special election.
Then there was a literal split in the Campbell County School District. After nearly a century of being a one-high school town, Thunder Basin High School opened to the joy of some and the chagrin of others.
Also making news in 2017: It came. We saw. It was over in under three minutes. On Aug. 21, the nation stood still for the total solar eclipse. For a minute, everyone was united. Men and women, Republicans and Democrats, maybe even Broncos fans and Raiders fans; after two years of weak natural gas prices and government regulation took a large bite out of the local oil and coal industries, 2017 saw the Campbell County economy begin to recover, although calling it an economic “rebound” would be going too far.
2018
Close calls with tornadoes thwarted threat at SVJH
Campbell County residents breathed a collective sigh of relief June 1 when a rash of tornadoes touched down north of Gillette, causing extensive damage to a number of homes but only recording one minor injury that required a trip to the hospital.
Those sighs were magnified Nov. 13 when Sage Valley Junior High School Principal Terry Quinn, acting on a report from a student, disarmed and detained another student without incident who brought two handguns to school with plans to shoot classmates and teachers.
Also making news in 2018: A very vocal and public dispute over the Gillette Regional Water Supply Project (aka the Madison pipeline) involved Crook County landowners, the city of Gillette, a veteran state lawmaker and the Legislature; a record 13,177 people cast ballots in the general election to cap an active and, at times volatile, political season, including a crowded Campbell County Commission race with nine Republicans vying for three seats that concluded with two incumbents being voted out.
