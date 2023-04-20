Campbell County Commissioners approved a name change on the college buildings they own that may seem small in nature but has been a long time coming.
On May 1, Northern Wyoming Community College District’s name will be replaced by Gillette Community College District on county-related properties that are part of the college campus.
The commissioners approved this amendment as part of their consent agenda at their regular meeting Tuesday. They discussed it with their deputy county attorney at a managers meeting the day before.
“This is simply a change in the nameplate over the building,” said deputy county attorney Kyle Ferris.
Negotiations for the transfer of buildings began after the district split in August 2021. In the last 18 months, the new district has worked with county and NWCCD officials to make sure items like insurance and maintenance are taken care of as leases are transferred.
“Effective May 1, this district will now have stepped into the shoes of NWCCD in those (county) agreements,” said Dave Horning, legal counsel for GCCD, in a college board meeting Wednesday. “It’s been a long time coming.”
In August, NWCCD agreed to transfer its leases to the new district for a future payment of about $3 million. The payment covers money used by Sheridan on buildings that local students benefited from.
In November, Sheridan officials notified Horning that there were concerns about potential liabilities and claims NWCCD might incur before the effective date on the lease transfer. Since then, legal counsels have worked to resolve the issues and on Tuesday county commissioners approved the change of leases.
The new college district will now substitute GCCD for any references made to NWCCD on county-related property leases. Those properties include the Gillette College Agricultural Complex, Pronghorn Center, soccer field, Tech Center and main building, Horning said.
Once GCCD takes over the leases, all of the prior responsibilities paid for by NWCCD will transfer to the new district, too.
On Wednesday, trustees also approved sending documents covering city- and NWCCD-owned properties to the Wyoming Community College Commission. The documents begin the capital construction process that could make the district eligible for state reimbursement on the buildings, if college trustees were to ever tax four mills.
“This is only city-owned property and NWCCD-owned property that we're taking through the (capital construction) process,” said President Janell Oberlander. “At the appropriate time, we will do the same process for county-owned buildings when that ownership transfers.”
Submitted documents included a resolution from the city of Gillette to support the transfer of ownership to GCCD. The city-owned buildings include Inspiration Hall, three of the four buildings at Tanner Village and a portion of the health science building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.