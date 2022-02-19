Northern Drive new speed limit
Buy Now

Motorists commute along Northern Drive north of Gillette. The speed limit for all of Northern Drive will be 50 mph, which is both an increase and a decrease.

 News Record File Photo

Speed limits on a two county roads north of Gillette will be changing.

Campbell County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to change the speed limits on Northern Drive and part of North Garner Lake Road.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.