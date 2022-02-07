Two adults and two children are being helped by the Red Cross after a fire at their trailer home on Aleute Lane on Friday.
Some people were home at the time of the fire, but no one had any fire-related injuries, according to J.R. Fox, deputy chief.
Updated: February 7, 2022 @ 2:55 pm
News Record Writer
