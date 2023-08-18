Fishing Derby (copy)
Buy Now

Dozens of people ply their lines during the second annual SPC Youth Fishing Derby at the Fishing Lake in Gillette earlier this year. The Wyoming Department of Health has issued a harmful cyanobacterial bloom recreational use advisory for the lake. 

 News Record File Photo

The Wyoming Department of Health has issued a harmful cyanobacterial bloom recreational use advisory for Gillette Fishing Lake in Dalbey Park, based on data provided by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.