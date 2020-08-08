Vitalant will host a community blood drive in Gillette at the Campbell County Recreation Center next week.
Hours for the blood drive are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Updated: August 8, 2020 @ 9:15 pm
