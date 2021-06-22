The AVA Community Art Center is holding a raffle celebrating the work of Wyoming artists.
People who buy tickets can win one of the following items: a 10- by 16-foot Homestead salt box shed finished and furnished in a cowboy chic aesthetic; two showpiece chairs handcrafted by Cody artist Anne Beard; and a Weatherby Mark V Weathermark LT rifle.
