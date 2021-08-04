U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, R-Wyoming, poses a question to a panel of leading carbon energy experts at an August 2020 field hearing of the U.S. Senate Committee on the Environment and Public Works at the Integrated Test Center north of Gillette. Next to him is the committee’s chairman, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyoming. Barrasso and U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis have committed to attend Enzi's funeral Friday in Gillette.