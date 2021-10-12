Campbell County recorded 66 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, but its 142 recovered cases tallied dropped the county’s active case count to 255, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
There have now been 7,346 confirmed, 829 probable and 7,793 recovered COVID-19 cases in Campbell County since the pandemic began.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wyoming increased on Monday, clocking in at 223 patients being treated for COVID-19 related illness in the Cowboy State, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Campbell County Memorial Hospital held steady at 18 COVID-19 patients on Monday.
Here are the latest numbers:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 12,479 (Oct. 11)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 10,560 (Oct. 11)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 1,111 (as of Oct. 11)
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 66
- Number of probables: 829
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 484
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 7,346
- Number of active cases: 255
- State numbers do not specify vaccination status
- Recoveries: 7,651
- Recoveries in past seven days: 328
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 85
- Hospitalizations today: 18
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 661
- Number of probables: 18,332
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 4,296
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 76,805
- Number of active cases: 3,234
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 1,041
- Hospitalizations today: 223
