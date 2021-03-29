Campbell County recorded four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, raising its total to 4,244 confirmed cases and 493 probables since the pandemic began.
However, the county’s active case county dropped by seven over the weekend, falling from 19 to 12, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Statewide, 114 confirmed cases were added on Monday. In Wyoming, there have been 47,552 confirmed cases, 8,638 probables and 55,076 recoveries since the pandemic began.
The 14-day rolling positivity rate in Campbell County stood at 2.37% on Monday. Throughout the state, the positivity rate is 1.9%, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses received (Pfizer/Moderna): 7,490
- First vaccine doses administered: 6,108 (81.55% as of March 28)
- Second vaccine doses received (Pfizer/Moderna): 5,790
- Second vaccine doses administered: 3,808 (65.77% as of March 28)
- Johnson & Johnson doses received (single-shot): 400
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 307
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 4
- Number of probables: 493
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 20
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,236
- Number of active cases: 15
- Recoveries: 4,665
- Recoveries in past seven days: 18
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 59
- Hospitalizations today: 2 (as of March 26)
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 114
- Number of probables: 8,638
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 371
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 47,552
- Number of active cases: 419
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 695
- Hospitalizations today: 16 (as of March 26)
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 7,209 (1,381)
Natrona: 5,833 (1,978)
Fremont: 4,246 (806)
Campbell: 4,244 (493)
Sweetwater: 3,853 (149)
Albany: 3,573 (395)
Sheridan: 2,435 (639)
Weston: 536 (96)
Johnson: 422 (293)
Crook: 391 (33)
