Smith’s pharmacy will become the latest location to offer the COVID-19 vaccine in Gillette.
Smith’s Food & Drug announced in a press release Tuesday that the company’s seven Wyoming pharmacies will begin administering shots as early as Tuesday, including the one at its Gillette store.
Appointments can be made by visiting smithsfoodanddrug.com/rx/covid-eligibility.
Eligibility is based on recommendations from state and local health departments, the press release said.
Last week, Campbell County Public Health opened up vaccine eligibility in the county to anyone age 18 and older who wants the vaccine.
"Individuals interested in receiving the vaccine can expect their appointment to be as fast and simple as getting an annual flu shot — reserve an appointment online, receive your vaccination from a licensed healthcare professional and wait 15-30 minutes after receiving the vaccine to ensure the absence of any side effects,” said Jaime Montuoro, Smith’s Pharmacy director, in the press release.
